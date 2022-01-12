Porsche had RECORD sales in 2021 – Electric Taycan beats 911 and SUVs take 57% of sales

Porsche recorded record sales in 2021, with sales of the electric Taycan doubling and the Macan and Cayenne SUVs the big sellers.

We’ve got used to carmakers having a hard time producing enough cars to satisfy demand thanks to ‘Covid and chips’, but it doesn’t seem to be as much of a problem at the top end of the market.

We’ve already seen Bentley post record sales for 2021 – and Rolls-Royce too – and now it’s Porsche’s turn to announce they too had record-breaking sales in 2021 as wealthy car buyers decided the uncertainties and fragilities of the pandemic meant now was the time to treat themselves.

The headline numbers are sales of 301,915 cars in 2021, a new record coming on top of 2020’s record sales and driven, in part, by the success of the Porsche Taycan, Porsche’s first EV.

It racked up sales of 41,296 in 2021 – more than double the numbers in 2020 – helped by new derivatives, and in the process outsold the 911 with 38,464 sales, itself a record number for the 911.

Despite record numbers for the 911 and Taycan, it was the Porsche SUVs paying the bills, with 88,362 sales for the Macan and 83,701 for the Cayenne – that’s a 57 per cent share of sales for the SUVs – with Porsche flogging 30,220 Panameras and 20,502 718s.

Porsche’s Detlev von Platen said:

Despite the challenges posed by the semi-conductor shortage and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we have been working hard to enable more customers than ever before to fulfil their dream of owning a Porsche. Demand remains high and our order books are looking very robust, so we start 2022 full of momentum and confidence in all regions of the world.