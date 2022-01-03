Tesla delivered 936,172 electric cars in 2021 – up almost 90% on 2020

Tesla delivered a record-breaking 936,172 electric cars in 2021, up by 87 per cent on 2021, the vast majority the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Volkswagen may be on a mission to be the world’s most prolific maker of electric cars, but it’s got a way to go to challenge Tesla as the US EV specialist reveals its delivery numbers for 2021.

Figures released by Tesla shows it delivered 24,964 Model S and Model X – around half the volume in 2020 – but the Model 3 and Model Y flew out to customers clocking up a very impressive 911,208 deliveries, some 97 per cent of Tesla’s total deliveries for 2021, at 936,172.

The figure for Tesla’s deliveries for 2021 is even more astonishing when you factor in the ‘Covid and Chips’ issues which have hit the entire car industry in 2021, with Tesla having to shut down its US plant in Freemont for a while back in February/March due to parts shortages.

It seems likely that 2022 could see even more impressive Tesla deliveries, with the last quarter of 2021 seeing deliveries of over 300,000 and the new Texas and Berlin Tesla plants starting production of the Modelo Y too.

There are also plans in the pipeline for a new Tesla EV to sit below the Model 3 and, although perhaps not likely to figure too much in 2022’s tally, the Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Lorry and new Tesla Roadster somewhere in that pipeline too.