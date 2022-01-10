Rolls-Royce had record-breaking sales in 2021 – up 49%

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars posted record-breaking sales in 2021 – despite Covid problems – with sales up by 49 per cent on 2020.

We all know that ‘Covid and Chips’ has played havoc with car production and sales in the last couple of years. But it seems that’s not quite true at the top end of the market.

Just last week we learnt that Bentley sold more cars in 2021 than ever before, and now It’s Bentley’s old partner Rolls-Royce’s turn to announce its own record-breaking sales for 2021. Clearly, car makers are prioritising ‘Chips’ for their most profitable, and expensive, models (VW with Bentley and BMW with Rolls-Royce) as well as their most ‘Green’ offerings.

Rolls-Royce’s numbers for 2021 are even more impressive than Bentley’s (in percentage terms), with 5,586 deliveries in the year – up by a whopping 49 per cent on 2020 – and all-time record sales in most regions too.

Rolls-Royce says growth has been driven principally by the RR Ghost – bolstered by the arrival of a new Ghost Black Badge (pictured above) – together with strong sales for the Cullinan SUV and Phantom Limousine.

Not only are RR’s sales massively up, but they also delivered record bespoke commissions too and committed to making RR Coachbuild a permanent fixture, as well as a move to RR EVs with the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre due to arrive next year.

RR bosa Torsten Müller-Ötvös said:

This has been a truly historic year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In the past 12 months, we have recorded our highest-ever annual sales, launched the latest addition to our Black Badge family, stunned the world with our coachbuilding capabilities and made huge strides into our all-electric future.