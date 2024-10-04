Renault Emblème Shooting Brake Concept is an electric Hydrogen Range Extender

The Renault Emblème Shooting Brake Concept is a look at Renault’s future with a hydrogen range extender powertrain and swoopy looks.

With the Paris Motor Show looming, we’re going to get a raft of new reveals – especially from French car makers – and Renault is out of the gate and running early with this, the Renault Emblème Shooting Brake Concept with swoopy good looks and a hydrogen fuel cell range extender powertrain.

The headline for Renault is that the range extender setup reduces lifetime CO2 emissions by a thumping great 90% over a current comparable (in size, we assume) car, thanks not just to the powertrain but also by using recycled materials and aerodynamic nous garnered in part from Alpine F1.

The drag coefficient of the Renault Emblème is an impressive 0.25cd. a good figure for a 4.8m long car (about the size of a Mercedes C-Class), and features lots of curves, creases and channels which combine to make an appealing-looking car which, unlike Renault’s current EVs, doesn’t rely on retro looks.

Under the skin, there’s a modest 40kWh battery powering a 215bhp electric motor, but with a 2.8kg hydrogen fuel cell which charges the battery as needed on the go, it promises range over 600 miles and swift journey times because it’s as quick to refuel the hydrogen as it is petrol, the same as an ICE car.

Renault promises more detail and a full reveal in Paris, but it looks like the Renault Emblème Shooting Brake Concept is more about what Renault could do rather than a pointer to a production model in the future.