Renault Nissan SOLID STATE batteries to be mass-produced from 2028

Renault Nissan is promising to have solid-state batteries ready for mass production in 2028, lowering battery costs by 65 per cent.

Tesla may be the headline grabber as a pioneer of Electric Cars, but Nissan was delivering the LEAF when Elon Musk was still only bolting electric motors in to Lotus bodies.

But things have changed in the last decade, and Musk’s Tesla is now the EV game-changer, driving every legacy car maker down the road to EVs and endlessly used as the benchmark against which all the new EVs rolling out are measured (well, perhaps not on build quality).

But Nissan – well, the Nissan Renault Alliance – is fighting back to recover the EV lead it once had, with new cars like the Nissan Ariya promising to be very competitive, and a move in to compact EVs with the electric Renault 5 and electric Nissan Micra.

But Renault Nissan is also planning big things on the battery front, with plans to have 220 GWh of battery production by 2030. And a big chunk of that will be solid-state batteries, on the way to which the cost of battery production will fall by 50 per cent by 2026 and 65 per cent by 2028.

Nissan says they will be ready to mass-produce Solid-State batteries by mid-2028, with double the energy density of current lithium-ion batteries, charging time reduced to a third of current times, and costs per kWh down to less than £50.

That’ll shake things up.