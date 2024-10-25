Rolls-Royce joins Aston Martin’s Goldfinger tribute with the Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger is revealed as a one-off tribute to Auric Goldinger’s 1937 Rolls Phantom, marking 60 years since James Bond’s Goldfinger.

We recently had the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition arrive as a limited-run DB12 celebrating all things Aston Martin and James Bond, hung in the hook of it being 60 years since Bond’s third, and Aston Martin’s first, outing in the 1964 Goldfinger.

But Bond’s Aston Martin wasn’t the only car of note in Goldfinger, with Auric Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville the front and centre villain’s car as it smuggled gold across Europe.

So Rolls-Royce has joined Aston Martin by creating the Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger, although RR’s offering is a far more expensive and gilded offering and is a one-off special for a UK client, and even comes with the iconic ‘AU 1’ number plate (which, according to the DVLA is on a 2023 Blue Phantom).

The paint job of the Phantom Goldfinger mimics that of Goldfinger’s Rolls, with many more nods to its silver screen outing including a map of the Furka Paas, where Bond’s DB5 tracked Goldfinger’s Phantom, etched on the ‘Gallery’ on the passenger side and an LED Starlight Headliner mimicking the constellation above the pass at the time of filming.

Further references include harlequin-patterned umbrellas as a nod to Auric Goldfinger’s Phantom brollies, a solid gold golf putter in the bootlid, a Fort Knox Blueprint graphic on the picnic tables, a block of gold in the shape of the Phantom in the centre console and a Spirit of Ecstasy which looks like its silver coating is rubbing off to reveal gold.

Chris Brownridge, CEO Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said:

At Rolls-Royce, we are dedicated to crafting deeply personal masterpieces that reshape the boundaries of possibility and truly define the essence of luxury. Each creation is a reflection of our commitment to producing extraordinary, unique motor cars that consistently delight and exceed the expectations of our clients. This particular project really invigorated our team of creatives, giving them the freedom to explore the reaches of their imagination. The final creation is a testament to the power of collaboration and the extraordinary ability of our designers, craftspeople, and engineers.