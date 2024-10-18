Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition CELEBRATES 60 years of James Bond and Aston Martin

The Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition is revealed to celebrate 60 years of James Bond and Aston Martin.

When Ian Fleming’s James Bond books turned to the silver screen in Dr No, 007 drove a quite prosaic Sunbeam Alpine before moving a bit more upmarket with an ancient Bentley in From Russia With Love. After that—in Goldfinger and Thunderball—Bond was gifted an Aston Martin DB5 and started an association with Aston Martin that has now lasted 60 years.

Not every Bond film has seen an Aston Martin front and centre, but the association between Bond and AML has seen Bond driving an Aston more than any other marque, right up to the DB5 and DBS that appeared in Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond in No Time to Die.

Inevitably, Aston Martin has used the iconic Bond relationship to deliver ‘celebration’ models over the years including the ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ Edition of the DBS Superleggera, the Aston Martin DB5 Continuation models and Aston Martin DB9 GT Bond Edition, and now it’s time for another with the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition.

The Goldfinger Edition is the work of AML’s ‘Q’ Division (another Bond association), and although it’s not filled with gadgets it is filled with a hefty dose of gold, although the paint job is Silver Birch (it had to be) with 21″ silver alloys and black brake callipers, gold side strakes and a chrome ‘Q’ badge on the front wing.

Inside, there’s DB5 fluting for the seats with Prince of Wales Check perforation, 18k gold-plated interior accents on the drive mode dial, roller controls and gear selection, trim inlays and even gold metal fibres weaved into the gloss carbon fibre.

AML is also throwing in a custom car cover, key presentation box, Silver Birch Speedform model, and a section of 35mm film from the iconic ‘Fuka Pass’ scene in Goldfinger, all tucked up in a Globe-Trotter attache case.

AML is producing just 60 DB12 Goldfinger Editions which will inevitably cost a chunk more than the £185k a regular DB12 costs.