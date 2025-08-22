Rolls-Royce Phantom gets DUMPED in a swimming pool – because Keith Moon did (he probably didn’t)

As part of Rolls-Royce Phantom’s 100th anniversary celebration, they’ve dumped a Phantom in a lido to ‘re-create’ Keith Moon’s ’60s stunt.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and RR is keen for you to know just how the Phantom has been entwined with the rich and famous over its lifetime, in much the same way they did when the Phantom VIII was on the way back in 2017.

The Phantoms showcased then included John Lennon’s Rolls Royce Phantom V, Sir Malcolm Campbell’s 1933 Rolls Royce Phantom II Continental, the Rolls Royce Phantom III used by Field Marshal Bernard Law ‘Monty’ Montgomery and Hollywood legendary hoofer Fred Astaire’s Phantom I ( you can see the whole lot here).

Now, RR wants us to know that the Phantom has been the car of choice for the most successful Music artists in history, so they’ve re-created the famous tale of the Who’s bonkers drummer – Keith Moon – driving a Rolls-Royce into a swimming pool at a Holiday Inn in Michigan, although Moon later declared it was a Lincoln and he just pushed it in (with guests at the same time saying it didn’t happen).

Whether Moon’s antics with the Phantom are real or not, it’s a proper Rock story that won’t go away, and an ideal hook to hang an anniversary story on, with legends including John Lennon, Duke Ellington, Count Baisse, Elvis Presley, Elton John and more of the proud owners of Phantoms and, more recently, the car of choice in Hip-Hop.

Chris Brownridge, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said:

From the Golden Age of Hollywood to the rise of hip-hop, over the last 100 years, music artists have used Phantom to project their identity and challenge convention. Their motor cars often became icons in their own right, with a lasting place in the history of modern music. This enduring connection reminds us that Rolls-Royce and the extraordinary people who are part of the marque’s story are united by one ambition: to make their presence felt.