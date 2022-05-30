THIS is the Electric DeLorean Alpha5 – a four-seat EV good for 60mph under 3.0 seconds

The new Delorean is revealed as the DeLorean Alpha5, a four-seat electric gullwing promising 300-mile range and 0-60mph in 2.99 seconds.

It’s 11 years since DeLorean announced they were building an electric car, but that was an EV version of the original DeLorean and, inevitably, came to nought.

But just a few months ago we discovered DeLorean once again promising a new electric car, but this time it looked like this was a properly put together project, including design by ItalDesign, responsible for the original DeLorean. And here is – the new electric Delorean Alpha5.

Due to be officially revealed tomorrow, the photo above is the Launch Edition of the new Alpha 5, a decent-looking four-seat coupe with huge gullwing doors and an electric powertrain promising the sort of performance you’d expect from a new performance EV.

Cues from the original DeLorean look to extend no further than the name, gullwing doors and louvres on the back window, with plenty of curves replacing the original’s angular design, big wheels and slim lights.

DeLorean says the EV platform house a 100kWh battery and is good for a 300-mile range, with performance stated as 0-60mph in 2.99 seconds (and 0-88mph in 4.35s, but no promises of interesting happenings at that point).

The Launch Edition looks set to arrive in 2024 as a limited run of 88 cars (of course), with plans for all sorts of stuff to follow, including a V8 Coupe and SUV.