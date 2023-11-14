Upgraded Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 EV model range and prices announced

Volkswagen recently revealed a raft of upgrades for the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs, and now confirms prices and specs. Prices from £46,035.

Just last month, Volkswagen released details of some fairly extensive upgrades to the electric ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs as they try to keep up with the competition and boost their less than stellar EV sales.

Much of what VW has done to the electric SUV siblings is in response to complaints from buyers, including making everyday usage easier and adding extra performance and extra range.

Crucially, the infotainment has been upgraded with a new 12.9″ screen which is claimed to be more intuitive, with illuminated sliders for the air con and an (optional) improved HUD. VW has also upgraded to Harmon Kardon Sound.

Under the skin, both models come with new APP550 drive units which deliver a more substantial 282bhp and an additional 75 per cent torque, with the AWD GTX models getting an additional 40bhp – now 334bhp – and a subsequent improvement in 0-62mph to 5.4 seconds, as well as a small improvement in range and improved charging rates (AWD models up to 175kW).

The ID.4 is available as the ID.4 Life Pro at £46,035, ID.4 Style Pro at £49440 and ID.4 GTX 4Motion at £53,865, with the ID.5 coming with the same models offering at £50,940, £55,580 and £55,365 respectively plus an additional model – the ID.5 GTX Style 4Motion at £56,454.