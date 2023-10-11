Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 UPDATED with more power, more range and improved tech

Volkswagen’s electric ID.4 SUV and ID.5 SUV Coupe get more power, increased range and improved tech. On sale now.

Believe it or not, it’s three years since VW’s first ‘proper’ EV – the VW ID.4 was revealed – and two years since its Coupe sibling the VW ID.5 arrived.

Unfortunately, both cars felt unfinished and below par for VWs, with glitchy software and quality issues which have seen VW’s optimistic sales targets land wide of the mark.

But, just like the ID.3, VW is back with updated versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 with improved tech, more power (on some models), and improved range to try and address some of the complaints.

The big changes come to models with the bigger 77kWh battery, with single motor models getting an extra 82bhp (now 282bhp) and much more torque as well as faster 135kW charging.

All-wheel drive models get the same power boost to 282bhp, but GTX models now get a more impressive 334bhp – good for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds – with range of up to 340 miles depending on model. ID.4 and ID.5s with the smaller 58kWh battery get no improvement in power and range.

V W has also made improvements to the suspension and (optional) DCC adaptive dampers, fitted a larger 12.9″ infotainment and added illumination for HVAC controls and volume and new OS.

VW’s Imelda Labbé said:

Our customers can look forward to exceptional technical performance with the new ID.4 and the new ID.5. Software and infotainment are state-of-the-art. In addition, there are extensive assistance systems that leave nothing to be desired. The further improved ID.4 and ID.5 models are at the top of the segment with their new technologies and the acknowledged balance of driving, comfort and spaciousness.

VW say prices will remain unchanged despite the improvements.