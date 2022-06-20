Vauxhall CELEBRATES 40 years of Superminis with the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition

The Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition arrives as a limited-run Corsa, based on the Corsa GS Line, to celebrate 40 years of Vauxhall superminis.

Superminis may have been the flavour of the year for much of the last 40 years, but electric cars and their high baseline costs are threatening to make them too expensive to be affordable to the target market that’s lapped them up for so long.

So it’s something of a paradox that Vauxhall should choose to celebrate 40 years of Vauxhall superminis, going back to the Vauxhall Nova in 1982, with an electric Corsa – the Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition.

At £31,000, the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition is getting on for twice the price of an entry-level ICE Corsa, but clearly Vauxhall thinks virtue signalling is more important than the fundamental celebration of the affordable supermini.

Just 1,000 Corsa-e Anniversary Editions are being made available in the UK and come in Record Red metallic paint with black grille, black highlights and 17″ black alloys with grey inserts. Inside is treated to a modern take on the Nova’s tartan upholstery, a box with four pairs of socks inspired by the Nova SR’s pattern (yes, really), with black dashboard strip and ‘Number Plaque’.

Based on the Corsa GS Line, the Anniversary Edition comes with parking sensors, 180 camera, heated front seats, electric folding door mirrors and blind spot.

There’s also a 7″ infotainment screen with Sat Nav, DAB, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with 7″ digital instruments, lane departure, lane keep, speed sign, driver drowsiness and emergency city braking.

Just like the regular electric Corsa, the Anniversary Edition comes with a 50kWh battery promising range of up to 222 miles and 100kW charging.