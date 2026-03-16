2026 Vauxhall Astra – price PARITY for Hatch and Estate, and EV, PHEV and HEV too

The Vauxhall Astra gets a nip and tuck for 2026, and the Hatch and Sports Tourer are the same price, as are EV, PHEV and HEV powertrains.

The Vauxhall Astra is Vauxhall’s oldest nameplate and still a crucial part of Vauxhall’s numbers, so, despite competition from the Ford Focus disappearing, it needs to be kept competitive to tackle a raft of alternatives on the market, like the new Kia K4.

So it’s time for the Astra to get a bit of a titivate for 2026, so Vauxhall has made some minor tweaks to the Astra, including a slimmer front grille with an illuminated Vauxhall badge (oh, goodie), black interior trim replaced by satin grey to reduce fingerprints, and the return of actual buttons for climate and audio (hooray). Vauxhall has also updated the Astra EV’s battery to 58kWh to deliver an extra 22 miles of range.

But the big news is Vauxhall’s new pricing structure.

Instead of prices rising with each different powertrain, Vauxhall is charging exactly the same price whether you opt for Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid or EV on every trim level, and is also charging the same price for both Hatch and Sports Tourer (Estate). Blimey.

That all adds up to the Entry-level Griffin trim costing a very competitive £29,995 – even for the Electric Sports Tourer – with prices for the GS-spec models at £31,450, and £33,995 for the range-topping Ultimate models. There is still a 1.2-litre petrol model to come, which we assume will be cheaper.

Orders for the 2026 Vauxhall Astra open in June, with first deliveries due in July.