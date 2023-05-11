Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition is a DBX707 TITIVATED to celebrate Aston’s F1 success

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition arrives as a limited-run titivated DBX707 to celebrate Aston’s F1 success this year.

Fernando Alonso has brought his vast experience to Aston Martin’s F1 team, and is delivering results no one really expected.

So Aston has decided, perhaps a little sooner than they should, that it’s time to celebrate this year’s F1 successes – podium finishes, second only to Red Bull in the constructor rankings and Alonso third in the driver rankings – with a special edition DBX – the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition.

Not necessarily the obvious Aston Martin model to hang an F1 makeover on, but no doubt Aston’s inspiration – apart from the fact the DBX is Aston’s most successful model – is that the DBX is front and centre at F1 weekends as the official medical car.

The tweaks to the AMR23 Edition are curated by ‘Q by Aston Martin’ and include a ‘Podium Green’ paint job, Q by Aston Martin badges, Racing Green callipers and lime green body accents and lime green stitching inside with Eifel Green and black leather.

Despite the F1 inspiration, the AMR23 Edition doesn’t get a power boost (not that it really needs it) so has the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 697bhp as a regular DBX707, good for 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and on to 193mph.

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition is now available to order, and although no prices have been revealed it’s likely to be a bit over £200k.