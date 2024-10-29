Audi A6 e-tron gets CHEAPER with new RWD entry model

The recently revealed electric Audi A6 e-tron gets a cheaper entry-level model with RWD, and there’s a new quattro version too.

The new electric Audi A6 e-tron and S6 e-tron went on sale just last month in the UK with prices starting from almost £70k. Now, Audi has decided buyers need a cheaper option, so a new Audi A6 e-tron arrives with a smaller battery and less power to cut the entry-level price to £62,500 for the Sportback and £64,300 for the Avant.

The new A6 e-tron sits below the A6 e-tron Performance and comes with a smaller 75.8kWh battery to power a lower-powered electric motor at the back (322bhp down from 362bhp in the Performance model).

The result is a reduction in range from 463 miles to 382 miles in the Sportback and 361 miles in the Avant, with performance 0.6 seconds behind the Performance model at 6.0 seconds. Charging also takes a bit of a hit with a maximum charge rate of 225kW, down from 270kW.

Trim options stay the same, with Sport, S Line and Edition 1 at £62,500, £66,000 and £71,000 respectively, with Avant models at £64,300, £67,800 and £72,800.

Also new is a quattro model which adds a motor at the front to deliver a combined 456bhp good for 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, It costs from £75,000.