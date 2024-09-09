New electric Audi A6 and S6 e-tron UK price and specs – costs from £70k to £100k

The new Audi A6 e-tron and S6 e-tron prices and specs are announced for the UK, with three trim options and two powertrains. Costs from £70k.

It’s been a couple of months since Audi revealed the new electric A6 and S6—still dubbed ‘e-tron’ despite all even-numbered Audis now being EVs—and now they’re on sale in the UK, with prices ranging from £69,900 to £99,300.

But this isn’t just a titivated current A6 with an EV powertrain, it’s an all-new A6 with EV PPE underpinnings, very slippery shape, and looking much like the A6 Avant Concept we saw a couple of years back.

Offered in either Sportback or Avant guise, A6 and S6 and in three trim levels – Sport, S-Line and Edition 1 – with the A6 getting rear-wheel drive with a single motor delivering 375bhp and a range of 463 miles in the Sportback (Avant gets an official range of 437 miles)

The S6 adds another motor at the front to deliver a combined 542bhp – enough for 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds – but range does drop, with the Sportback coming with an official range of 405 miles and the Avant 388 miles.

All models come with a 100kWh battery and 800v architecture, theoretically meaning a 270kW charge rate for a 10-80% charge in 21 minutes assuming you can find a suitable charger which maintains its maximum charge rate.

The entry-level A6 is the A6 e-tron Sport which comes with 20″ alloys, LED headlights, power tailgate, keyless, electric boot, parking sensors, 360 camera, adaptive cruise, faux leather and Park Assist. The Sportback costs from £69,900 and the Avant £71,700, with S-Line models coming with S-Line body styling, privacy glass, S-Embossed sports seats, black headliner and flat-bottomed (and top) steering wheel. The S-Line Sportback costs from £73,400 and the Avant from £75,200.

Top of the tree Edition 1 trim (the only trim level available on the S6) coms with 21″ alloys, red brake callipers, black styling package, Matric LED lights, a 10.9″ passenger display, Adaptive Cruise Assist Plus, Super Sports heated seats and more, with the S6 Edition 1 also adding S-SPecific exterior styling, OLED taillights, adaptive air suspension, Nappa leather, B&O 3D Sound, Panoramic roof and augmented HUD

Prices for the A6 Sportback Edition 1 start at £78,400 and the Avant at £80,200, with the S6 Sportback Edition 1 starting at £97,500 and the Avant at £99,300.