Audi A6 Avant e-Tron Concept REVEALED as Audi prepares to join the (very small) electric Estate party

The Audi A6 Avant e-Tron Concept is revealed as Audi signals its intent to deliver an electric A6 Avant by 2024.

The great car-buying public’s obsession with high-riding cars – together with the added practicality of extra height to bolt a battery pack under the car – has seen EV crossovers turn up with almost monotonous regularity in recent years.

Of course, there are other EV body styles around including saloons, but so far lovers of estate cars have got just two polar opposites to choose from – the Porsche Taycan Cross and Sport Turismo and the MG 5 Estate.

But that’s set to change as Audi rolls out an Avant A6 e-Tron, previewed here by the Audi A6 Avant e-Tron Concept which, says Audi, is 90 per cent of what we can expect from a production version. And it could arrive as early as next year.

Audi Avants have almost always been stylish and appealing, and this A6 Avant e-Tron is no different with its long and low stance, enclosed grille, quattro-like haunches, big alloys, OLED rear light bar and very butch diffuser. Although some of these may be lost in a production version.

When the Avant e-Tron arrives it will be underpinned by Audi’s (developed with Porsche) new PPE architecture promising 800v charging, charging rates of 270kW, a 100kWh battery and promised range of up to 435 miles.

Powertrain options will include both RWD single motor and all-wheel drive twin motor models, with the more powerful AWD getting 462bhp and promising 62mph in under 4.0 seconds, and entry-level models the sprint in under 7.0 seconds.

Audi’s Oliver Hoffmann said:

We’re not just electrifying the Avant’s successful 45-year history. What we want most of all is to use technical skills to add an exclamation point. In particular, this includes powerful 800-volt technology, 270 kW of charging capacity, and a WLTP range of up to 700 kilometres (435 miles).