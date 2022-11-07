Audi e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback about to turn in to the Audi Q8 e-Tron and Q8 e-Tron Sportback

The Audi e-trona and e-Tron Sportback will turn into the Audi Q8 e-Tron and Q8 -Tron Sportback with a facelift to debut on 9 November.

The Audi e-Tron arrived back in 2018 as Audi’s first serious electric SUV push, but it’s starting to fall a bit behind more recent premium EVs.

We’d expected the e-Tron to get a bit of a facelift sometime soon and soldier on until it could make use of Audi’s newer platforms, and morph into a Q8 e-Tron. But that’s not happening.

Yes, the e-Tron is getting a facelift – the results of which will be revealed on 9 November – but, a little surprisingly, it’s also being re-badged the Q8 e-Tron and will come in both regular and Sportback guise.

Ahead of the reveal, Audi has taken to social media to tease its arrival with a photo of both the new Q8 e-Tron and Q8 e-Tron Sportback (above) although revealing little beyond that.

The cosmetic titivations, beyond the name change, will be the usual lights, wheels and bumpers to deliver a look closer to the Q4 e-Tron, but it’s too soon for the new Q8 e-Tron to use Audi’s newest platform so it’s expected to soldier on with the MLB evo platform converted from an ICE platform which will constrain the technical advances. That said, the Q8 e-Tron is expected to get improvements to its battery, range and consumption.

All will be revealed on 9 November.