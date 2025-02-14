Audi Q4 e-tron set to get CHEAPER with new Q4 e-tron 40

The Audi Q4 e-tron is about to get a new entry-level model – the Audi Q4 e-tron 40 – with 201bhp and 63kWh battery.

The Audi Q4 e-tron – Audi’s take on the VW ID. 4 – has been Audi’s most successful EV offering to date despite, or perhaps because, of seemingly endless tinkering with the model range.

When the Q4 e-tron first launched in the UK it was offered in entry-level Q4 e-tron 35 guise with 201bhp and a £41k price tag, but that was soon succeeded by a more powerful Q4 e-tron 40 which was then itself supplanted by a Q4 e-tron 45 with an extra 82bhp and prices starting from £49,915.

Now Audi is seeking to garner more buyers for the Q4 e-tron by reintroducing the Q4 e-tron 40 offering a smaller battery and less powerful motor.

The new Q4 e-tron 40 – which is already available in Europe and expected in the UK soon – comes with a 63kWh battery powering a single 201bhp motor and range of a more modest 263 miles (the current entry-level 45 model manages 342 miles), with 0-62mph in a quite leisurely 8.1 seconds.

In Germany, the Q4 e-tron 40 starts at €46,150 (and an extra €2k for the Sportback) which equates to a UK starting price of around £38,500, a hefty amount lower than the current £50k starting point.