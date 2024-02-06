Audi RS6 Avant GT is the ULTIMATE RS6 Avant – and a farewell to ICE?

The Audi RS6 Avant GT arrives as the ultimate iteration of the RS6 Avant, complete with heritage influence from the 1980s Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO.

The Audi RS 6 Avant is already a monster of a car, but one which can slip under the radar in traffic with its relatively unshowy looks hiding its huge power and performance.

But this, the limited-run Audi RS6 Avant GT, is no shrinking violet and won’t exactly go incognito on the road, not just because of how it looks but because only 60 out of a run of 660 are coming to the UK.

Slightly surprisingly, Audi hasn’t boosted the power of the GT, so it still gets the same twin-turbo V8 good for 621bhp and 627lb/ft of torque as a regular RS 6 Performance, but the other tweaks Audi has wrought do cut the 0-62mph time by 0.1 seconds to 3.3 seconds on the way to 190mph.

Under the skin, there is adjustable coilover suspension with triple adjustable dampers and added stiffness, with new centre locking diff and carbon ceramic brakes.

Influence from the 1980s Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO makes the RS 6 Avant GT a distinctly ‘loud’ RS 6, with a carbon fibre bonnet and wheelarches with air outlets behind the front wheels and a set of ‘heritage’ decals adorning the body, unique 22″ Avus alloys and taller rear spoiler.

Inside, the GT gets bespoke bucket seats clad in leather and microfibre, stitched RS6 GT lettering and a limited-edition plaque on the centre console.

If you want to grab one of the 60 RS 6 Avant GTs coming to the UK, you’ll need to stump up £176,975 – £61k more than the regular RS 6 Avant. But then, there will probably not be another RS6 like this as electrickery arrives to play its own version of the performance estate and consigns the ICE V8 to the history bin.