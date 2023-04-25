BMW Digital Key now available on Android devices

BMW’s Digital Key which allows owners to use their phone as a car key is now rolled out to Android devices as well as Apple.

It’s a couple of years since BMW delivered its ‘Digital Key’ for owners to be able to use their phone instead of a car key, but it was only available to BMW owners running Apple devices.

But now, it seems BMW has discovered that not all BMW drivers are wedded to the Apple ecosystem and have decided that Digital Key benefits should also be enjoyed by Android users too.

For now, the availability for Android users is limited to certain Samsung and Google devices (a list is below) and allows owners to use their phone to lock, unlock and start their car without taking their phone out of their pocket.

The Digital Key uses ultra-wideband technology (UWB) for close-range, high bandwidth connection, with the precision of UWB meaning the chance of relay attacks is virtually eliminated.

Android compatibility is only available in BMW’s built since November 2022, but BMW says it’ll be extended availability and extending the full range of comfort access features.

BMW Digital Key Compatability List April 2023

Samsung devices (running Android 13.1 or later):

Galaxy S23+, S23 Ultra, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Note20 Ultra (in markets with Samsung Wallet: Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Qatar).

Google devices (running Android 13.1 or later): Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro