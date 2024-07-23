Cadillac’s Sollei Concept is an electric convertible with retro paint and…MUSHROOMS

The Cadillac Sollei Concept arrives as a big electric convertible, with a 1950s retro paint job and sustainable materials including mushrooms.

The Cadillac Sollei Concept arrives as an extravagant statement from Cadillac about what it can do using its history and an EV platform to make a statement. We’re not sure whether that is a statement of intent to produce it or a demonstration of what’s possible to do with one-offs based on an EV platform. But whichever it is, it’s quite impressive.

The Sollei (a mix of ‘Sol’ and ‘Leisure’ we’re told) is presumably spun off the Celestiq and comes with plenty of Cadillac statements including a very in yer face grille, huge shiny alloys and vertical headlights as well as bits of milled aluminium, sunburst graphics on the seats and a paint job from the 1950s called Manila Cream.

Inside, there’s yellow Nappa leather and bits made of material made from Mycelium (mushroom roots), drinks chiller, 55.0″ screen spanning the cabin and rear command consoles.

Erin Crossley, design director, Cadillac, said:

SOLLEI reimagines the discovery of travel, envisioning a personalized driving experience that connects one with the natural world around them. The concept celebrates Cadillac’s pedigree of elegant convertibles in a modern form by cultivating high luxury through design expressions and experiences.

No word on the powertrain for the Sollei or when it will get a public debut. But Pebble Beach next month seems likely.