Cupra Formentor Facelift now on sale in the UK priced from £33,450

2024 Cupra Formentor

A facelift for the Cupra Formentor sees a new exterior design, new interior, a wide choice of engines and prices starting from £33,450.

It’s four years since the Cupra Formentor arrived as the first Cupra model that wasn’t really a SEAT, since when Cupra has come to dominate its parent in many ways.

But four years is a long time without something of a comprehensive makeover, so the Formentor has come in for a wide-ranging update and is now on sale in the UK.

Comstic updates for the Formentor include a new ‘Shark’ nose with triangular LED headlights, slatted grille and new air intakes, and triangular taillights too.

2024 Cupra Formentor interiorThe inside is not hugely different, but it has been tweaked with a more streamlined centre console, microfibre cloth, cow-friendly leather, Sennheiser Sound, and a 12.9″ infotainment.

The choice of engines is quite wide, including a 147bhp TSI, a 2.0-litre with 201bhp and a 328bhp performance option, a mild hybrid 1.5-litre TSI and a pair of PHEVs with either 201bhp or 286bhp good for up to 62 miles of EV range.

Cupra has also had a fiddle under the skin with new spring and damper rates promising more comfort and more dynamism.

Prices for the new Formentor – available in V1, V2, V3, VZ1, VZ2, VZ3 and 1st Edition trim – start at £33,450 for the Formentor V1 TSI 150 rising to £51,790 for the Formentor VZ First Edition e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272.

All new Formentor models are now on sale in the UK.

