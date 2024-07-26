Cupra Formentor Facelift now on sale in the UK priced from £33,450

A facelift for the Cupra Formentor sees a new exterior design, new interior, a wide choice of engines and prices starting from £33,450.

It’s four years since the Cupra Formentor arrived as the first Cupra model that wasn’t really a SEAT, since when Cupra has come to dominate its parent in many ways.

But four years is a long time without something of a comprehensive makeover, so the Formentor has come in for a wide-ranging update and is now on sale in the UK.

Comstic updates for the Formentor include a new ‘Shark’ nose with triangular LED headlights, slatted grille and new air intakes, and triangular taillights too.

The inside is not hugely different, but it has been tweaked with a more streamlined centre console, microfibre cloth, cow-friendly leather, Sennheiser Sound, and a 12.9″ infotainment.

The choice of engines is quite wide, including a 147bhp TSI, a 2.0-litre with 201bhp and a 328bhp performance option, a mild hybrid 1.5-litre TSI and a pair of PHEVs with either 201bhp or 286bhp good for up to 62 miles of EV range.

Cupra has also had a fiddle under the skin with new spring and damper rates promising more comfort and more dynamism.

Prices for the new Formentor – available in V1, V2, V3, VZ1, VZ2, VZ3 and 1st Edition trim – start at £33,450 for the Formentor V1 TSI 150 rising to £51,790 for the Formentor VZ First Edition e-HYBRID DSG-auto 272.

All new Formentor models are now on sale in the UK.