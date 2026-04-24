New Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric – the less practical and more expensive Cayenne EV

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric joins the new Cayenne EV range with a ‘911 Roofline’, less space and a higher price.

The new Porsche Cayenne Electric – the SUV that was supposed to see the end of the ICE Cayenne, but won’t – arrived at the end of last year despite Porsche backtracking on its EV ambitions, although how it will fare when the ICE Cayenne continues remains to be seen.

Despite reservations about the appetite for an electric Cayenne, Porsche is pushing on with the Cayenne EV by adding a new variant – the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric – as a less practical and more expensive option.

Under the skin, and at the front end, everything is pretty much the same as the SUV, with the entry-level Cayenne Coupe coming with 402bhp from its two motors (and a boost to 436bhp when you need it), the Cayenne S Coupe with 537bhp (657bhp with boost) and the Cayenne Coupe Turbo with 845bhp (1,140bhp with boost).

Where the difference comes is the Coupe roofline – from the 911, apparently – which reduces rear headroom and boot space but does deliver a slippier shape to reduce drag, yielding a handful of extra miles of range.

Thomas Stopka, Head of Exterior Design, Style Porsche, said:

The gently sloping roofline sweeps elegantly over the car’s broad shoulders and gives the Cayenne Coupé a particularly sporty appearance. Precisely drawn lines, wide proportions and high-gloss black side window strips form a design that exudes sportiness in every detail. Extroverted and clearly positioned, the new Cayenne Coupé Electric is a sports car through and through.

So if you agree with Thomas Stopka, then maybe the Cayenne Coupe Electric is a good buy and worth the reduced practicality and the extra cost over the SUV.

On sale now, the Cayenne Coupe Electric costs from £86,200 (£3k more than the SUV), rising to £133,900 for the Coupe Electric Turbo.

Mind you, you’ll do well to come out of a Porsche showroom at that price with a wide range of options on offer, including a Lightweight Sport Pack at £14,220 and an Interior Style Pack at £8,519.