Porsche Cayenne Electric ROARS in with up to 1140bhp in the Cayenne Electric Turbo

The Porsche Cayenne Electric finally arrives with the range-topping Turbo boasting up to 1140bhp and 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds.

Having already launched the electric Taycan and Electric Macan, Porsche has finally got around to delivering the Electric Cayenne, despite a lack of real appetite for high-end SUVs and Porsche’s backtracking on its initial EV plans of 80% EV sales by 2030.

The headline act for the new Cayenne Electric range is the Turbo model, which comes with an electric motor front and back, which, with launch control, delivers a frankly ridiculous 1140bhp and 1106lb/ft of torque, which means a 0-62mph of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 162mph. Propely hypecar quick in a 2.7-tonne SUV.

During ‘Normal’ driving (that’ll be Waitrose and the school run), the Turbo produces a paltry 845bhp, with an additional 174bhp available with a ‘push to pass’ button for 10 seconds.

As well as the Turbo model, there’s an entry-level model too (more will follow), which is also a twin-motor setup but with ‘just’ 402bhp, which has to struggle to 62mph in 4.8 seconds and on to 143mph.

Officially, the 113kWh battery fitted to both models will deliver a 398-mile range in the entry-level model and 387 miles in the Turbo. In reality, you won’t get close to that, although charging rates of up to 400kW mean you can top up from 10-80% in around a quarter of an hour (assuming you can find a charger to deliver that speed) to reduce the inconvenience.

As well as the fast charging, you’ll also be able to charge your Cayenne EV wirelessly at home at up to 11kW, as long as you’re willing to shell out an extra £5k for the wireless gubbins.

The Turbo model also comes with Porsche Active Ride to keep roll and pitch in check and a torque vectoring system with limited-slip diff at the back, and RWS (RWS is also on the entry-level model).

In the looks department, the Cayenne EV still looks like a Cayenne -albeit with a front end not dissimilar to the Macan Electric – and with a raft of clever aero systems including movable cooling flaps at the front, air curtains, adaptive roof spoiler, lower rear diffuser and, on the Turbo, Active Blaades.

The Cayenne EV is also a bit longer than the ICE Cayenne at 4985mm, and thanks to the new EV Platform, it has an extra 130mm of legroom in the back..

We’ve already seen the interior of the Cayenne Electric, which features Porsche’s new Flow Display with an OLED panel combining a driver display with a 14.25″ infotainment and an optional 14.9″ passenger screen, with most controls moved to the screen, but Audi and Climate still with proper controls. There’s also a huge (optional) HUD.

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, said:

The Cayenne Electric shows performance in a completely new dimension, with innovative technologies that we have developed in motorsport. It sets new standards in the SUV segment – in terms of driving characteristics as well as charging. Outstanding electric performance meets very real everyday usability. Excellent long-distance comfort combines with uncompromising off-road capability.

The entry-level Porsche Cayenne Electric costs from £83,200, and the range-topping Cayenne Turbo Electric from £130,900, and are now available to order.