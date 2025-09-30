New Porsche Cayenne Electric interior REVEALED

The new Porsche Cayenne Electric gets a curved OLED central screen, 14.25″ Driver display and 14.9″ passenger screen.

Porsche may be backtracking on its EV future after poor sales and weak demand, but that’s not going to stop the arrival of an electric version of the Cayenne debuting shortly.

We’ve already seen the Cayenne EV will come with up to 1000bhp, a range of up to 400 miles and a big 108kWh battery too and, unsurprisingly, the prototypes we’ve seen have very familiar Cayenne looks. This is Posrche, after all.

Now we get the first look at the electric Cayennes’s interior, and it’s no surprise to discover it goes big on screens, with Porsche declaring it has more screenage than any other Porsche to date. Oh, good.

Front and centre is a big, curved OLED screen – dubbed the ‘Flow Display’ by Porsche – with the bigger upper segment displaying stuff like Nav, and the samller lower section, which flows into the centre console, displaying key functions for media, phone and more.

In front of the driver, there’s a 14.25″ curved instrument panel, and in front of the passenger a 14.9″ infotainment display, with a big HUD with augmented reality available and some actual buttons too.

To be fair, despite a growing dislike of extreme screen acreage, Porsche has managed to deliver a dashboard which looks like it was ‘designed’ rather than just plonking screens on the dashboard or making the whole face of the dashboard a screen.

Markus Auerbach, Director Interior Design at Style Porsche, said:

Our goal was to combine quintessential Cayenne characteristics and the newly developed display surfaces with the features of the new ‘Porsche Digital Interaction’ into a harmonious overall package. One that’s innovative, forward-thinking and meticulously thought through down to the finest detail.