Dacia Duster Commercial updated – and UP in price

Dacia has given the Duster Commercial – its ‘Van’ take on the regular Duster – a bit of an update, which comes with a price increase.

A year ago, Dacia updated the Duster SUV – and increased its price – and that was followed a few months later by a similar update for the Duster Commercial – Dacia’s ‘Van’ take on the Duster SUV.

But things are moving quickly in the motor industry at the moment, and car makers are looking to preserve margins in the face of supply-chain shortages by prioritising high-margin cars – and putting prices up.

So, despite the new Duster Commercial only arriving last October, Dacia has given it the smallest of titivates and shoved the price up by £1,200 – a 10 per cent increase in 10 months. Still, with prices starting from £13,995 (plus vat) the Duster Commercial is still very much at the affordable end of the van market.

The updated Duster Commercial gets a new white grille with an interlocking ‘D’ and ‘C’ logo in the centre, ‘DACIA’ plastered across the tailgate. And that’s about it.

Engine options stay the same with this tiny update, offering 88bhp and 115bhp petrols and a 113bhp diesel which can be had with four-wheel drive and DCT ‘box.

Trim levels are now Essential and Expression with Expression trim coming with Y-shaped LED running lights, DAB, 16″ steel wheels, Air Con, black roof bars, Cruise and electric windows, with Expression trim coming with 16″ alloys, heated electric door mirrors, rear-view camera with parking sensors, hill descent, diff lock on 4×4 models, upgraded upholstery, 8″ infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Prices for the Duster Commercial (all plus vat) start at £13,995 for the Essential TCe 4×2 rising to £18,795 for the Expression Blue dCi 115 4×4. First customer deliveries are due in Q4 2022.