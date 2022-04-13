Electric Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli – it’s an OPERA special from Fiat

The Electric Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli arrives as a limited-run electric 500 special featuring titivations and high-end JBL Sound.

Carmakers love a ‘Special Edition’ model promising extra kit at bargain prices, and they come up with colour themes, anniversaries and more to give their specials a hook to garner interest.

But one thing we haven’t seen (although we’ll probably be proved wrong) is a special edition car using an Opera theme to garner interest. But that’s exactly what Fiat has done with the new 500 La Prima by Bocelli.

Fiat’s new electric 500 special features a JBL Sound system with ‘Virtual Venues’ technology, said to provide an unparalleled audio experience, and, as Fiat is Italian, it seems the best way to promote it is to rope in Andrea Bocelli (and his son) with Andrea refining the Sound and his son’s single used on promos.

Available in both hatch and convertible versions, the Bocelli 500 also comes with Ice Beige seats with premium upholstery, 10.25″ infotainment, 17″ alloys and LED headlights.

Fiat’s Olivier Francois said:

The resounding success of the New 500 La Prima, the top of the range of our electric icon, made us realise that our customers desire a product that is definitely premium, Italian and iconic. In short, they want the best of Made in Italy…for this reason, together with Maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car.

The Electric Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli will go on sale this quarter, with prices to be announced.