Electric Genesis GV60 – the ‘Posh’ Hyundai Ioniq 5 / Kia EV6 – UK prices announced

The electric Genesis GV60, the Genesis take on the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, costs from £47,005 in the UK, rising to £65,405.

It was last summer when the wraps were taken off the electric Genesis GV60 as Hyundai added a Genesis based on the same EV platform as the electric Hyundai and Kia. And now we get UK prices and specs.

The GV60 comes in a choice of three models – Premium, Sport and Sport Plus – with the entry-level GV60 Premium getting RWD with a single electric motor delivering 222bhp and a range of 321 miles, the GV60 Sport adds a motor at the front for a total output of 309bhp and range of 292 miles.

The range-topping GV60 Sport Plus gets a motor at the front and back like the Sport but with 475bhp and a range of 289 miles, although the Sport Plus’s 475bhp is with a 10second boost with the regular output 423bhp, with all models coming with 350kW charging (if you can find a charger).

All models also come with 12.3″ infotainment, wireless phone charging and wide range of optional packages including Innovation Package (£2,070), Comfort Seat Package (£2,790), Nappa Leather Package (£2,310), B&O Sound (£990) and Outdoor Pack (£880), as well as digital door mirrors (£1,240) and panoramic roof (£1,120).

The options you’ll end up ticking to get the GV60 you want will get expensive, but without options the GV60 Premium costs from £47,005, the Sport from £53,605 and the Sport Plus £65,405.

Genesis says the GV60 will officially go on sale on 6 June with the first deliveries on the same day. Which is rather better than the year plus wait for most new EVs at the moment.