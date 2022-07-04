Electric Honda e Limited Edition adds a few cosmetic tweaks and costs £38,120

The cute little Honda e has a new limited edition model – catchily called the Honda e Limited Edition – with a few cosmetic tweaks.

Will the electrification of our cars see the end of City Cars? Well, perhaps not, but it’s likely to see the end of affordable city cars.

But if your pockets are deep enough, there is one funky little electric car that appeals, and that’s the Hond e.

Going on sale in the UK almost three years ago, the Honda e kept much of the cute retro funkiness of the Honda Urban EV concept car we saw in 2017 and came in either regular Honda e guise with 134bhp or Honda e Advanced with 152bhp. But at £29,660 for the entry-level model – and £32,160 for the Advanced model – it wasn’t cheap.

Since then, the price of the Honda e has risen to £34,420 for the regular model and £36,920 for the advanced version. But now Honda has come up with a wheeze to charge more still with the Honda e Limited Edition.

Before you get too excited hoping for more performance or startling extra kit, the Honda e Limited Edition is just cosmetic, with a Premium Crystal Red paint job, contrasting black accents, Black Badges and 17″ Black alloys.

Honda even got Max Verstappen to give it a bit of a drive in Italy, with the F1 star declaring:

The Honda e Limited Edition is simply lovely. It has funky looks, a compact design and is fun to drive. It’s a great electric urban vehicle.

If you want one of the just 50 units on offer across Europe – and are happy to fork out £38,120 – it’s now on sale at your local Honda dealership.