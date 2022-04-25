Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets UPDATED already – plus new Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition

Hyundai has updated the electric Ioniq 5 range after less than a year, with range tweaks, a bigger battery and a new Namsan Edition.

It’s less than a year since the Hyundai Ioniq 5 went on sale in the UK, and it’s proved to be a huge success with real appeal and real ability – and many awards too.

Despite the Ioniq 5’s success, or perhaps because of it, Hyundai has decided it’s already time to give the Ioniq 5 an update with range tweaks, a new bigger battery and a new Namsan Edition model. Oh, and prices nudge up.

The new bigger battery for the Ioniq 5 isn’t a game-changer, with the entry-level battery option still the 58kWh, but the bigger option upped from the previous 73kWh to 77.4kWh, but it does deliver an official range of up to 315 miles and adds an extra 11bhp to the available power.

The entry-level SE Connect trim doesn’t get the new battery – it’s 58kWh only – and comes with rear LEDs 12.2″ audio and nav, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise and smart frequency dampers. But the price jumps from last year’s £36,995 to £39,400.

The mid-range Premium models now get V2L as standard, part leather and the option of Hyundai’s new digital rear-view mirror using a camera in the rear spoiler. It also has the option of a heat pump. Prices start at £41,900 for the RWD 58kWh model, rising to £45,500 for the 77.4kWh model and £48,900 if you want the bigger battery with AWD.

The standard range-topping Ultimate model now throws in blind view monitor and surround view monitor as standard, adding to the standard 20″ alloys, privacy glass, heated and ventilated front seats, BOSE, HUD and Heat Pump (£995) and Tech Pack (£995) options. Prices start at £48,400 for the RWD 77.4kWh model rising to £51,900 for the AWD version.

Also on offer is a new Namsan Edition with either RWD at £52,900 or AWD at £56,400, which includes new digital side mirrors, full-length vision sun roof, Heat Pump and Tech Pack

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK MD, said:

IONIQ 5 has sent the benchmark for both design and real-world electric vehicle usability and these range enhancements for model year 23 will ensure that this remains the case for some time to come.