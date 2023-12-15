Electric Kia EV6 and Kia Niro get special ‘Horizon’ Editions at an ‘Affordable’ price

The electric Kia EV6 and Niro EV get new ‘Horizon’ special edition models adding extra equipment at an ‘affordable’ price.

We’re used to ‘Special Edition’ models being rolled out by car makers in a quest to boost sales by offering more kit or special paint jobs or whatever they can hang a hook on to get showroom footfall and sales.

But with the whole car sales model turned on its head with Covid and Ukraine and supply chain shortages limiting production, car makers haven’t had to try hard to make sales with demand greater than supply.

But now demand, new and used, is falling off as the cost of living mess rolls on and supply chain issues get resolved, so we’re starting to see ‘Special Edition’ models appearing again, even for EVs which had a long waiting list only five minutes ago.

Today, Kia reveals ‘Horizon’ Editions of the EV6 and Niro EV, both with added kit which would cost far more than the increase in price over the base model.

The EV6 Horizon costs £45,995 – just £750 more than the entry-level EV6 Air – and comes with LED headlights, front parking sensors, heated seats in the back and power tailgate, faux leather and a choice of three premium paint options included too.

Power comes from a single 225bhp motor at the back and a 77.4kWh battery promising up to 323 miles of range.

The Niro EV Horizon costs £37,995 – an extra £700 over the entry-level Niro EV – and adds heated front seats and steering wheel, faux leather, front parking sensors, auto wipers, V2L, Blind Spot, 17″ alloys and a choice of three premium paint jobs.

On sale now, the Horizon Editions of the EV6 and Niro EV will start arriving with owners in January.