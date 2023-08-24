Electric Mercedes EQA and EQB UPDATED to keep up with the BMW iX1

The electric Mercedes EQA and EQB get a mid-life update to keep pace with the new BMW iX1, with cosmetic tweaks and upgrades.

The electric Mercedes EQA arrived in the UK in February 2021, and the Mercedes EQB shortly after, but with EV tech moving rapidly Mercedes has decided to give both models a mid-life update to make them more competitive against newer EVs like the new BMW iX1.

Externally there’s a new grille design similar to the EQE and EQS with a star pattern as well as titivated bumpers, a new light strip between the running lights at the front and new LED taillights as well as some aero tweaks, new paint options and new wheel designs in 18-20″ sizes.

Inside, there’s a new dashboard design with laser-etched piano black trim or optional open-pore limewood, new steering wheel with touch-sensitive panels instead of proper switches, 10.25″ infotainment with upgraded MBUX.

In the EQA, the powertrain options are as before but with boosted range, with the EQA 250 with 66.5kWh battery managing 328 miles and the EQA 250 +, with its 70.5kWh battery, managing 348 miles. The EQA 300 and EQA 350 both make do with the 66.5kWh battery, with 4Matic reducing range to 285 miles.

Powertrain options on the EQB are the same as the EQA (although the 250 isn’t available), but you can now have a tow bar (only on the five-seat version) which can manage to drag a modest 1700kg.

Expect pries to rise when the new EQA and EQB go on sale.