Electric Mercedes EQE SUV UK prices and specs announced

The new Mercedes EQE SUV goes on sale in the UK with a choice of EQE SUV 350 and EQE SUV 500 and prices starting at £90,560.

Mercedes rolled out its electric EQE SUV back in October, including a range-topping AMG EQE 53 model, and now the EQU SUV goes on sale in the UK. Well, the regular models, not the AMG.

Things kick off with the EQE SUV 350 4MATIC (from £90,560) which comes with leather electric memory sports seats in black or grey, Energising Air Control, 12.8″ and 12.3″ displays, Active Parking Assistand illuminated door sills.

Other features include Keyless, LED headlights with Active Beam, AMG body styling, 20″ AMG alloys and, on Premium and Premium Plus models, rear-wheel steering.

Upgrade to AMG Line Premium and you also get Buremester Sound, Dashcam, Augmented Reality for Nav, optional Hyperscreen, 21″ AMG alloys, panoramic roof, Parking Pilot, Driving Assist Package Plus and 22kWh charging.

The AMG Premium Line Plus gets the Hyperscreen as standard, , HUD. MBUX Interior Assist, 22″ AMG alloys, and Digital Light with Project Function, with the alternative Business Class model adding TV tuner with Hypersccreen, Air Balance, heated steering wheel and seat heating plus.

Performance for the EQE 350 is 0-62mph in 6.6 seconds and 4.9 seconds for the EQE 500 (which starts at £108,760), with the EQE 350 good for a 334-mile range and the EQE 500 324 miles, with both power options able to charge at up to 170kWh. The EQE 350 4Matic is available in all trim levels, but the EQE 500 isn’t available in entry-level AMG trim.

