Electric Mercedes EQE SUV OFFICIALLY revealed with range-topping 677bhp AMG EQE 53

The electric Mercedes EQE arrives as the EQS’s smaller SUV sibling with range-topping AMG EQE with up to 677bhp.

With this, the new Mercedes EQE SUV, Mercedes continues its rollout of electric models, sitting below the EQS in a smaller – although almost as commodious – package aimed at a younger audience, the EQE looks set to offer a five-model lineup including a range-topping AMG EQE with up to 677bhp.

Looking like a scaled-down take on the EQS with a more sloping roof, the EQE will come in five flavours initially, although whether all will be available in the UK is unclear.

Starting point is the EQE 350+ with a single motor and RWD, delivering 288bhp and 416lb/ft of torque, with the EQS 350 4Matci getting the same 288bhp but with 564lb/ft of torque and the EQE 500 4Matic 402bhp and 632lb/ft of torque.

Adding to the regular EQEs are a pair of AMG versions, with the EQE 43 4Matic coming with the same power as the EQE 500, and the AMG EQE 53 promising up to 677bhp and 700lb/ft of torque if you option the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. The AMG 53 also comes with a selection of driving modes relieving from 308bhp up to the full-fat 677bhp.

The EQE comes with the same 90kWh battery as the EQS, with charging rate of up to 170kW and range, depending on model, between 298 and 357 miles.

Inside all is rather familiar from the EQS, including the ‘Hyperscreen’ which stitches a trio of screens together for an expansive panoramic screen, although it’s likely to be a pricey option, but just five seats rather than the EQS’s seven-seat offering.

Under the skin its standard steel suspension with adaptive dampers, although air suspension is an option on the regular range and standard on AMG models, with four-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation on the menu too.

Production of the new EQE will start before the end of the year, but it’s likely to be next summer before the regular models arrive with UK buyers and probably a year before the AMG models arrive. Expect prices to start from around £100k.