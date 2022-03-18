Electric Porsche 718 (Boxster and Cayman) CONFIRMED as Porsche’s next EV

Porsche boss Oliver Blume has confirmed that the next electric cars from Porsche will be the 718 Cayman and Boxster.

Six months ago, Porsche revealed the Mission R Concept (above) as a look at a future electric race car for a new electric race series planned for 2025. And we wondered: Is it a glimpse at what’s to come for Porsche’s 718 models – Cayman and Boxster – in an electric future?

Now, with the electric Porsche Taycan outselling the Porsche 911, and an electric Macan soon to arrive, Porsche boss Oliver Blume has confirmed that the next electric Porsche will be the 718. Whether Porsche retains the Boxster and Cayman monikers or simply call it the 718 Coupe and 718 Convertible remains to be seen.

Porsche boss Oliver Blume said:

The Taycan is 100 per cent a Porsche and inspires all kinds of people – existing and new customers, experts and the trade media. We are stepping up our electric offensive with another model: By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form.

Expected to be built on the Audi/Porsche PPE electric platform, the 718 EVs will probably not come with the twin-motor 1,00bhp all-wheel drive of the Mission R Concept, although the Mission R’s 900v system allowing a 75 per cent charge in just 15 minutes is a possibility.

Blume’s mid-decade arrival for the 718 EV may be a bit pessimistic, as rumour has it the 718 EV will start production late next year (2023).