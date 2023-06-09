Electric Porsche Mission X REVEALED – an electric successor to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder

The Porsche Mission X is revealed as an electric Hypercar, a successor to the 918 Spyder and could offer up to 2,000bhp.

The Porsche Mission X is revealed, to the surprise of most, as a concept for a future electric Porsche hypercar to follow in the footsteps of the Porsche 959, Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. And it promises much, even though Porsche has declined to reveal any real technical specs.

What Porsche does say is that it will make the Mission X the fastest road-legal car around the Nurburgring (which sounds like confirmation the Mission X will go into production to us) and that it will have a power-to-weight ratio of one PS per Kg.

Of course, without knowing how much Mission X weighs, there’s no way of translating that into actual power outputs. But with similar cars, like the Lotus Evija weighing 1700kg and the Rimac Nevera at 2300kg, a power output of around 2,000bhp seems likely.

Again, although Porsche isn’t saying, it seems likely the Mission X will come with a motor at each wheel – or at least one on each axle – but Porsche does say the aim is that it produces more downforce than the 992 GT2 RS’s 860kg, and that charging will be quicker than the Taycan and have a 900v system with the battery pack located where the engine would be in a mid-engined car.

The looks of the concept seem likely to be close to a production model, with Le Mans-inspired looks, glass canopy, chunks of carbon fibre, vertical LED headlights, rear light bar, 20/21″ and doors opening up and out.

Inside, there’s a focus on the driver with an asymmetrical layout and different colours for the driver and passenger seats, open-top steering wheel and six-point harnesses.

Porsche Chairman Oliver Blume said:

The Porsche Mission X is a technology beacon for the sports car of the future. It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past: like the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder before it, the Mission X provides critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts. Daring to dream and dream cars are two sides of the same coin for us: Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing.