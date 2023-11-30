Electric Renault 5 E-TECH TEASED ahead of Geneva Motor Show debut

The new electric Renault 5 E-Tech is due to debut at the 2024 Geneva Motor Shows, ahead of which Renault is teasing with images and some tech details.

Believe it or not, it’s almost three years since Renault revealed the Renault 5 EV prototype as a preview of where it planned to go in its EV future, reviving not just an old Renault moniker but choosing something of a retro look too.

Six months on from the reveal of the R5 Prototype, Renault was back again to confirm that the electric R5 was going to morph into a production model – although not until 2024, and that it will come in at under £20k. Although that was before the world went completely bonkers.

Now, with 2024 looming, Renault is back to tell us that the electric Renault 5 E-Tech will debut at the Geneva Motor Show on 26 February and provide us with a few details and some teaser images (above).

In the composite image above you can see the lights are a bit different to the Prototype and feature a mark in the centre of the lens resembling a human eye, on the bonnet there’s a charge indicator light where you’d normally see an air intake, the wheel arches are reminiscent of the old R5 Turbo and the vertical rear lights include a function extending the side panel to aid aerodynamics.

Based on Renault’s AmpR Platform, the powertrain is powered by a 52kWh battery and promises range of 248 miles and features V2G.