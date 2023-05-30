Electric Volvo EX30 LEAKED ahead of debut

The new electric Volvo EX30 – Volvo’s new baby electric SUV – leaks ahead of a debut scheduled for 7 June 2023.

Volvo’s next step down the electric car road is the arrival of the new Volvo EX30, the smallest Volvo SUV due to be unveiled in full on 7 June to join the electric versions of the XC40, the C40 and the recently revealed EX90.

Volvo has already started the tease for the EX30 with a shadowy teaser video at the start of May, but it’s managed to cock-up by sticking an image of the new EX30 (above) on its configurator for a short while, long enough for the interwebs to grab it.

What we see is no huge surprise as it looks just like you’d expect t a bay Volvo SUV to look – very much like a shrunken EX90 with a dose of XC40 thrown in for good measure, and looking to be a sort of halfway house between SUV and Crossover and, in this image, a bi-tone paint job with black roof.

Thanks to Autocar, we also know that the EX30 will come with a choice of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, with either a 51kWh LFP battery or 69kWh NCM battery, with a maximum range of around 280 miles, and we also know the EX30 will be built on the same Geely Platform as the Smart #1, perhaps suggesting the RWD model will come with 270bhp and the AWD with over 400bhp.

All will be revealed on 7 June.