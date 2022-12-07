Euro NCAP 5 STARS for 11 cars from Land Rover Discovery Sport to VW ID. Buzz and MG4 EV

The last Euro NCAP tests of 2022 are in, with 11 of the 14 cars tested – including three Chinese cars – gaining a full five stars.

The last round of Euro NCAPO tests for 2022 has now been completed, and the majority of cars tested – 11 out of the 14 – managed to score the maximum five stars.

It was a clean sweep of five stars for EVs, with VW’s ID Buzz MPV, the new Lucid Air EV and the China-built MG4 EV, with two further Chinese cars – the Chery Omoda 5 and Maxus MIFA 9 – both scoring five stars too.

Away from EVs and Chinese arrivals, it was five stars for the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Lexus RX and Mercedes GLC, as well as the twin pick-ups Ford Ranger and VW Amarok, with the new RX scoring one of the best results of the year.

Away from the five-star winners, the Ford Puma, Peugeot 408 and VW Touran were awarded four stars.

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, said:

2022 has been one of Euro NCAP’s busiest-ever years and we have seen a lot of new car makers and new technologies. It’s clear that European consumers still demand the highest levels of safety and that a good Euro NCAP rating is seen by car manufacturers as critical to success here. Twenty-five years since it first started, Euro NCAP is still driving ever-higher levels of safety and our protocols for 2023 will brings exciting, tough new challenges to the car industry.

This is the last round of Euro NCAP tests under current standards, with a new, stricter, regime bowing in for 2023. We’ll see if that means fewer five-star ratings.