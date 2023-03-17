Ferrari Roma Spider ARRIVES as Ferrari’s first soft-top since the Daytona

The Ferrari Roma Spider is revealed as Ferrari takes the top off the Roma and adds a soft-top, the first Ferrari soft top since the Daytona.

It’s been a while since the Ferrari Roma arrived – more than three years – but Ferrari has now managed to deliver a car which should have arrived sooner – the Ferrari Roma Spider.

The Roma Spider, thankfully, manages to lose its roof and still retain the gorgeous looks of the Roma Coupe, which was inspired by Ferrari’s 1960s model like the Ferrari Daytona. And it’s the first Ferrari soft-top since the Daytona (officially the Ferrari 356 GTS4) too.

Apart from chopping the roof off, Ferrari has added an RSJ or two to the sills and underbody to make up for the lack of roof rigidity and fitted a new Z-Fold roof made up of five different layers for coupe-like comfort, with an outer layer of woven fabric in four different colours which operates in 13.5 seconds at speeds up to 37mph.

Ferrari has employed a few tricks on the Roma Spider to make open-top driving more pleasant, including an electronically-deployed wind deflector across the back seats and a lip on top of the windscreen to lift airflow, which together are said to reduce buffeting by 30 per cent compared to other open Ferraris.

Beyond these changes, the Roma Spider remains unchanged from the Roma Coupe, which means a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V8 with 611bhp, eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box and 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds.

Although Ferrari has revealed the Roma Spider just in time for spring, it’ll probably be spring 2024 before you can get a RHD model on your drive. And although no prices have been announced for the Roma Spider it’s likely to start around the £200k mark.