FINALLY, the Mercedes-AMG ONE arrives with F1 V6 and four electric motors

The Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar is revealed in production guise sporting a 1.6-litre F1 V6, four electric motors and 1,033bhp.

If you’d forgotten that Mercedes-AMG had an F1-inspired Hypercar in the works you can be forgiven, as it’s more than five years since we first learned the Mercedes-AMG Project One was on the cards.

No doubt the Covid pandemic had an impact on the AMG One’s genesis, but it’s more likely that the sheer complexity of delivering a road car using F1 tech was almost insurmountable. But now it’s here as the Mercedes-AMG ONE, perhaps the ultimate pinnacle of ICE before Mercedes-AMG is swallowed by BEVs.

The standout for the ‘One’ is undoubtedly the F1-derived 1.6-litre V6 spinning to 11,000rpm with electric turbo, air spring valves, DOHC and direct injection good for 558bhp alone. But that’s just half the story.

The other half is provided by four electric motors, with the front pair producing 320bhp, a third motor adding 159bhp to the ICE and a fourth from the high-tech turbo adding yet another 119bhp.

The AMG One is actually a PHEV, but with a relatively paltry 8.4kWh battery delivering peak performance thanks to a complex liquid cooling system and an EV range of around 11 miles. It all adds up to 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and 0-1245mph in 7.0 seconds. Stunning figures, although less impressive now with the dawn of electric hypercars than they seemed back in 2017 (hello, Rimac Nevera).

Underpinning the ONE is a monocoque chassis with push-rod suspension, lots of aluminium, adjustable struts all round, torque vectoring, with clever active aero creating negative lift over 30mph and massive amounts under track mode settings. There’s also a RACE DRS mode for low drag and top speed. On the outside, there’s a set of ten-spoke alloys (magnesium wheels are an option), six-piston carbon-ceramic brakes.

Inside the ONE is F1-inspired too, with a rectangular steering wheel, straight-leg seating position and a pair of 10″ screens plonked on the dash. But there are some comforts too, with electric windows in the butterfly doors, proper Climate and rear-view camera mirror.

With just 275 AMG ONEs being built – and all sold at getting on for £2 million – you’re not likely to come across many in the Waitrose car park. But if you do want to see the ONE then the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer is the place to go.