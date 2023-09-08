First look at the new ELECTRIC Peugeot e-3008

We get a first look at the new Peugeot e-3008 as Peugeot reveals the first exterior images ahead of a debut next week.

The arrival of the new Peugeot 3008 is due on 12 September, hard of which Peugeot has been slowly unveiling what’s on offer, first with a look at its new interior and now official images of the exterior.

What’s immediately obvious from the photos (above and below) of the new electric e-3008 is that this generation is much sleeker than the current 3008, with the current 3008 an SUV, and its predecessor an MPV, this time around the 3008 is much more of a Crossover.

With the electric 3008 at the forefront of the new 3008 offerings, Peugeot is trying to maintain the high-riding driving position so much in vogue with buyers, but make the shape slippier and more aerodynamic to help range.

With a new nose clearly influenced by Peugeot’s Inception concept, and by the new 408 which also bends sector rules, the 3008 will be followed by a new 5008, with both cars likely to get a range of electric and ICE powertrain options.

In fact, it’s expected that the new e-3008 will be offered with a choice of three electric powertrain options – including a two-motor AWD model – but it’s likely to be an entry-level two-wheel drive model offering the most range – expected to be up to 435 miles.

We’ll find out more next Tuesday – 12 September 2023 – when the new e-3008 is revealed.