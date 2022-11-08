New Peugeot 408 goes on sale in the UK with prices from £31,050

The new Peugeot 408 goes on sale properly in the UK, with prices from £31,050 for the entry-level model to £45k for the First Edition.

Back in June, the Peugeot 408 arrived as Peugeot’s take on the Citroen C5 X as a sort of everyman car with raised ride height and butch appearance, spanning genres and, Peugeot hopes, appealing to a wider market.

Peugeot actually put the 408 on sale in the UK last month, but it was only available as a limited-run First Edition. But now the whole 408 range goes on sale with prices starting from £31,050, rising to £45k for the First edition (already up in price by £1,750 since it was revealed last month).

Engine options for the 408 are a pair of PHEVs offering either 180bhp or 225bhp – and EV range up to 40 miles – as well as a 130bhp 1.2-litre petrol model.

Trim options are Allure, Allure Premium, GT, and First Edition, with Allure models coming with 17″ alloys, LED headlights, ‘Dynamic’ front seats with cloth and fake leather, 180 reversing camera, rear parking sensors, i-connect Advanced with Nav and OTA updates, Advanced AEB and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition. Prices are £31,050 for the petrol 1.2 PureTech and £38,400 for the Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 PHEV.

Allure Premium models add 19″ alloys, Keyless, Front Parking sensors, AEB with video and radar, and Drive Assist Pack with the petrol costing from £31,175, the 180bhp PHEV from £39,325 and the 225bhp PHEV from £40,725.

GT models get updated grille and updated 19″ alloys, aluminium sills, ambient lighting, GT badges, 10″ instrument panel and with a Driver’s Pack adding driving modes and a digitally enhanced exhaust note. The petrol 408 costs from £34,650 and the PHEVs from £41,800 and £43,200 respectively. The First Edition lists at £45k.

The first UK deliveries for the Peugeot 408 will be in Q1 2023.