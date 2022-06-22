New Peugeot 408 REVEALED as Peugeot’s answer to Citroen’s C5X

The Peugeot 408 arrives to slot in between the 308 and 508 as a high-riding Fastback Crossover, much in the syle of the Citroen C5X.

When Citroen revealed the C5 X, they claimed it was “an SUV, Estate and Salo0n” all rolled in to one and, although Peugeot isn’t saying the same, it seems clear that the new Peugeot 408 – revealed today – is Peugeot’s answer to Citroen’s Jack of All Trades C5 X.

Sitting on the same EMP2 Platform as the C5X, the 408 is aimed at those who like the looks of an SUV – hence the butch plastic cladding – but would rather have a crossover come hatch for practicality and performance, with just a bit of a raised ride height.

Power in the 408 comes from a choice of 130bhp petrol or 180bhp and 225bhp PHEVs – an electric 408 is on the horizon too – all with eight-speed auto ‘box.

Linda Jackson, Peugeot boss, said:

With its unique looks, innovative fastback silhouette and unbridled elegance, the new 408 is the perfect expression of PEUGEOT’s philosophy and inventiveness. Unexpected from every angle, it has been designed for lovers of cars and of life, who want to break free from the traditional while seeking responsible pleasure. It encompasses all of PEUGEOT’s technological demands – controlled efficiency and a connected digital experience – and all the emotions associated with instinctive driving pleasure and a peaceful journey.

The new Peugeot 408 won’t arrive until 2023, and expect prices to start at just under £30k