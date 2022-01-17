New Citroen C5 X – Citroen’s SUV, Estate and Saloon ‘All in one’ – on sale in the UK

The new Citroen C5 X – a combination of SUV, Estate and Salo0n, says Citroen – goes on sale in the UK with petrol and hybrid powertrains.

It’s nine months since Citroen revealed the new Citroen C5 X, with the bold claim that it brings the best of an SUV, Estate and Saloon all wrapped up in one appealing package.

The X4 X is underpinned by much of what underpins the Peugeot 508, but Citreon has decided that spanning genres will make the C5 X appeal to prospective buyers of SUVs, Estates and Saloons, although it could end up being perceived as landing in no-man’s land. Time will tell.

In a clear sign of the times, Citroen – once the purveyor of endless diesel options – is only offering the C5 X with either petrol engines – 1.2-litre with 128bhp and 1.6-litre with 178bhp – or a plug-in hybrid version with 223bhp, all with auto ‘box.

The C5 X PHEV is borrowed from the Citroen C5 Aircross and comes with a 12.4kWh battery to power the 109bhp electric motor, with a claimed EV range of 34 miles and costs from £35,190 in entry-level Sense Plus trim.

That entry-level Sense Plus trim for the X5 X comes with 19″ alloys, LED headlights, Advance Comfort Seats with a bit of leather, 3D Nav, Wireless Smartphone mirroring and 10″ infotainment. Apart from the PHEV you can only have it with the smaller ICE engine starting at £26,490.

Mid-level Shine trim can be had with both ICE engines and the PHEV – with prices from £27,990 – and adds bits of satin chrome trim, heated steering wheel, 12″ infotainment, HUD, black leather and Radar Controlled Active Safety Brake.

Top of the tree Shine trim – also available with all three powertrains, starting at £29,980 – gets electric and heated front seats, acoustically insulated windows, motorised tailgate, Blind Spot and 360 camera.

Now on sale in the UK, the new Citroen C5 X will start to arrive with customers in the spring.