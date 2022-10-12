Peugeot 408 First Edition ARRIVES as a PHEV at £43,250

The new Peugeot 408 goes on sale first as the 408 First Edition, complete with PHEV powertrain, extra spec and priced from £43,250.

Back in June, the Peugeot 408 was revealed as a car for all wants, billed as a Crossover by Peugeot but very similar to the Citroen C5X which Citroen says is “an SUV, Estate and Salo0n” all rolled in one. Ditto the Peugeot 408.

Sitting on the same platform as the C5X, the 408 comes with a bit of a raised ride height and some butch SUV-like plastic cladding and is available with a 130bhp petrol engine or a choice of two PHEVs, one with 180bhp and the other with 225bhp.

Now, the first 408 goes on sale as the Peugeot 408 First Edition complete with the 225bhp PHEV powertrain and a host of extra goodies on top of the GT trim, including 7.4kW on-board charger, 20″ Monolite alloys and Driver and Passenger Seat Pack, as well as Electric Pack with Pod Point home wall box, £500 public charging credit and 4 year/40,000 mile Service Package.

Other goodies for the First Edition include Obsession Blue metallic paint with dichroic effects, Peugeot i-Cockpit, 10″ infotainment and tri-material electric heated front seats.

The Peugeot 408 First Edition is only available online (here) with just 50 available in the UK at £43,250.