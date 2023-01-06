Peugeot Inception Concept points to Peugeot’s future EV design and tech

The Peugeot Inception Concept is revealed at the CES show, heralding both design and technology for Peugeot’s future EVs.

Peugeot does like a concept car which points to a bold new future (even if it never materialises) like the Peugeot Onyx Concept from 2012 and the more recent Peugeot e-Legend Concept.

The e-Legend Concept was a look at what the future of Peugeot could be, with a strong retro vibe echoing design cues from the Peugeot 504 Coupe but now, with the recent arrival of a new design director, Matthias Hossann, we get this – the Peugeot Inception Concept.

The Peugeot Inception Concept is a world away from the e-Legend, delivering a futuristic ‘Tron’ look instead of a retro feel, with acres of clever ‘Narima’ glass with metal oxide treatment similar to the coating on NASA’s astronaut visors, present and correct ‘Claw’ lights, and ‘Tech Bars’ on the doors conveying messaging

Sitting on the Stellantis STLA Large Platform for EVs, the Inception Concept is a chunky five metres long but only 1.34 metres high (exceptionally low for an EV), with motors front and back producing 670bhp – good for 62mph in under 3.0 seconds – powered by a 100kWh battery promising range of 500 miles, and 800v tech allowing 93 miles of induction charge in just five minutes.

Inside, the Inception Concept comes with a new take on Peugeot’s i-Cockpit centering around a rectangular ‘Hypersquare’ steering wheel with digital controls and a quartet of small screens, a halo cluster screen behind it, wide smart seats which adapt to the occupant, moulded textiles and innovative materials.

Linda Jackson, Peugeot brand CEO, said:

Peugeot is committed to the electrification of its range. In 2023, our entire line-up will be electrified and in the next two years, five new 100% electric models will be launched. Our ambition is simple: to make Peugeot the leading electric brand in Europe by 2030. This objective and ambitious vision pave the way for a radical transformation for the brand, as represented by the Inception Concept.

Apparently, the tech and design in the Inception Concept will start to arrive in Peugeot’s cars by 2025, although don’t expect anything s radical as the Inception Concept to actually make production.