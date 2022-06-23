Ford Electric SuperVan is the FASTEST Transit…in the world

The Ford Pro Electric Supervan 4 arrives at Goodwood sporting an almost 2000bhp electric powertrain as Ford delivers its first electric Supervan.

Ford has played with the ‘Supervan’ idea three times in the past, each delivering a bonkers performance Transit powered by thumping great ICE.

Now, because this is 2022 and there’s a new electric Transit to promote, they’re back with ‘Supervan 4’ as an electric superfast Transit boasting almost 2000bhp.

The Supervan 4 boasts four electric motors powered by a 50kWh battery (range isn’t the aim, clearly) able to scoot the Transit to 62mph in under 2.0 seconds.

Developed by Ford Performance, the Supervan 4 uses the E-Transit’s floorplan and retains a loadspace with access from the back and side, with dramatic bodywork including front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser and much downforce, double wishbones at each corner and Motorsport-grade subframes.

The interior comes with full roll cage and racing seats and even a SYNC touchscreen, with selectable driving modes – Road, Track, Drag, Drift and Rally – launch control, regen braking and an E-Boost function for maximum boost.

Ford Performance Motorsports Mark Rushbrook said:

We’re bringing SuperVan into the 21st century with 2,000PS of all-electric power for unmatched excitement and unmistakeable styling inspired by the new E-Transit Custom. But performance isn’t all about horsepower – the Electric SuperVan’s processing power means engineers can use real-time vehicle data to optimise its performance, just like on a top-level racing car.

Unsurprisingly, there are no plans to build the Supervan 4, but if you’re off to Goodwood this weekend you will be able to see it flying, silently, up the Hillcimb.