Hyundai Ioniq 5 UPDATED for 2024 with bigger battery, new N Line trim and cosmetic tweaks

The electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a facelift for 2024 with cosmetic tweaks, a bigger battery, more buttons and N Line trim.

It seems like five minutes since the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrived as Hyundai got properly serious about EVs, and it still looks like a concept car made real.

But it’s three years since the Ioniq 5 arrived, so Hyundai is giving it a makeover for 2024, although it’s relatively minor and doesn’t change the look we’ve all become familiar with.

The cosmetic tweaks are minor on the exterior, with the usual facelift fodder of tweaked bumpers, grille, new wheels, and a bigger rear spoiler. Oh, and there’s now a rear wiper – just like the Ioniq 5 N.

Inside, there’s a new steering wheel and centre console with wireless phone charging and two cupholders side-by-side, actual buttons for stuff like heated seats and parking assist and updated software for the 12.3″ screens.

Hyundai has also added a bit more refinement to the Ioniq 5 with new dampers to reduce vibrations and improved reinforcements under the car too, and the rear motor gets extra sound insulation.

There’s also the arrival of N Line trim for the Ioniq 5 which gives some of the looks of the 5 N with side skirts, sporty bumpers, 20″ alloys and N Line badges, N Line steering wheel, Sports seats and red stitching.

To boost range (although by how much Hyundai isn’t saying) the battery size increases from 77.4kWh to 84kWh, although there’s no mention of the 58kWh option, so whether that remains the same or is being deleted we don’t yet know.

The new Ioniq goes on sale in Korea this month, but won’t arrive in the UK until later in 2024.